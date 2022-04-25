Ludhiana | GRP to auction 110 unclaimed vehicles on May 19
Years after being dumped at the backyard of the local Government Railway Police (GRP) Thana, the railway police will finally conduct the auction of 110 unclaimed vehicles on May 19.
The railway police currently have in custody 165 unclaimed vehicles, of which 110 will be auctioned, including four cars, 42 scooters, four auto rickshaws and 60 motorcycles.
Many vehicles involved in a crash have not been claimed by the victims’ kin, fearing it to be jinxed. The owners of few vehicles, which had been wrongly parked, never returned to take those after the parking fee surpassed the cost of the vehicle amid Covid.
The auction was supposed to be held in October, but due to a strike of the ministerial staff, the meeting of the committee was deferred then.
“GRP submitted numerous requests with the local administration to declare the date of the auction but the task got further delayed due to the Punjab assembly elections. In January, assistant inspector general, GRP, Punjab, requested the Ludhiana deputy commissioner to fix the date of auction of the said vehicles.” a GRP official said.
After much delay, a local court in January had directed the Government Railway Police (GRP) to immediately submit the list of unclaimed vehicles which had been lying in the backyard of the police station for many years and expedite their disposal.
A five-member committee comprising the GRP deputy superintendent of police, an inspector, the work manager of Punjab roadways, an official from the district transport office and another transport official have fixed the base price of each vehicle to be auctioned.
According to the officials, the base price of two cars have been fixed at ₹18,000 each, and the other two for ₹12,000 and 19,000, considering their model and condition.
For three autos, it has been fixed at ₹12,000 each, and for one at ₹13,000.
Also, the reserve price for two bullet motorcycles is ₹20,000 and for two Bajaj bikes, it is ₹7,000. For the rest, it is ₹5,000 each. The base price for scooters will vary from ₹2,500 to ₹3,500.
The vehicles worth lakhs will be auctioned to scrap dealers.
“Scrap dealers from any part of the state can participate in the auction. The auction will be conducted in the presence of the five-member committee and other senior officials,” an officer told.
While cars and autos will be auctioned in one lot, there will be two lots of scooters and motorcycles for auction.
The GRP will hold the auction under Section 25 of the Police Act and under Section 102 of the CRPC.
-
Garbage menace: PAC protests, blame Ludhiana MC officials’ lackadaisical attitude
Members of the Public Action Committee organised a selfie-point protest against illegal dumping of garbage in open on Sunday, the eighth consecutive week, in front of the open garbage dump at Saidan Chowk, which comes under the constituency of MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi. Advocate RS Arora and Colonel (retired) CM Lakhanpal said despite change in political regime, the plight of Ludhiana is the same.
-
CM skips Modi award as BJP-Sena tussle worsens
Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award in Mumbai on Sunday. Conspicuous by his absence at the event was Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who instead chose to pay a visit to 83-year-old Chandrabhaga Shinde, who became the face of protests by Shiv Sena workers against Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana a day earlier, at her residence in Parel in the evening.
-
Long power cuts force residents to turn to diesel generators
Long and unscheduled power cuts across the city are forcing residents to cough up more for electricity as RWAs have to depend on diesel-guzzling generator sets, which cost ₹22 and ₹30 per unit. The power cuts have also led to an increase in the maintenance charges as gensets are being used to run facilities in condominiums. Residents said the power cuts lasts up to 10 hours, thereby increasing the dependence on generators.
-
Gangster Dhothian, one of the key accused in Nabha jailbreak case, attempts suicide in jail
Police said he tried to end his life to avoid checking of his cell on Saturday. He has been booked for attempting to commit suicide at city 1 police station. Deputy Superintendent of the jail Jaspreet Singh conducted a search of cell number 5 at 7:40 PM to find mobile phones or any communication devices. He was shifted to jail, police said. A resident of Dhotian village in Taran Tarn, Amandeep is one of the prime accused in the Nabha jailbreak case.
-
Fake email id of Tata Hospital director created; police begin probe
Mumbai: Cops are investigating a case where an unidentified person created a fake email address of Tata Memorial Centre's director and sent out emails to the staff pretending to be hdirector Dr Badwe, who is currently in the United States of America for a working visit According to the police, the technical officer of the centre's IT department - Manoj Chavan, received an email on April 19 from an id 'ceo@inlinebiz.site'. Dr Badwe informed Chavan that he had not sent any email. Dr Badwe was not available for comment.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics