 Ludhiana: Hour-long spell of rain, accompanied by waterlogging - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Aug 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Hour-long spell of rain, accompanied by waterlogging

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 24, 2024 10:29 PM IST

An hour-long spell of rain led to waterlogging on roads across the city, causing inconvenience for the locals and commuters alike.

An hour-long spell of rain led to waterlogging on roads across the city, causing inconvenience for the locals and commuters alike.

Waterlogging at Ferozepur Road after rain in Ludhiana on Saturday, August 24, 2024. (Manish/Hindustan Times)
Waterlogging at Ferozepur Road after rain in Ludhiana on Saturday, August 24, 2024. (Manish/Hindustan Times)

The usual suspects of waterlogging, including Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, Sarabha Nagar, Dugri, Dhandra Road, Basant City and Rajguru Nagar, were again among the worst-hit areas.

Waterlogging is a major concern in the city as many areas experience flooding every time it rains. Water accumulation was reported near the flats in Dugri, trapping people in the area.

Navdeep Singh, a commuter, said, “Water usually accumulates near the Grand Walk on Ferozepur Road. The commuters face problems as four-wheelers splash water and make it difficult for pedestrians.”

Another commuter Jasdeep Singh said, “The water near the Grand Walk on Ferozepur Road is a major problem as vehicles splash water, making it tough for pedestrians.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Hour-long spell of rain, accompanied by waterlogging
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On