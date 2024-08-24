Ludhiana: Hour-long spell of rain, accompanied by waterlogging

An hour-long spell of rain led to waterlogging on roads across the city, causing inconvenience for the locals and commuters alike. Waterlogging at Ferozepur Road after rain in Ludhiana on Saturday, August 24, 2024. (Manish/Hindustan Times)

The usual suspects of waterlogging, including Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, Sarabha Nagar, Dugri, Dhandra Road, Basant City and Rajguru Nagar, were again among the worst-hit areas.

Waterlogging is a major concern in the city as many areas experience flooding every time it rains. Water accumulation was reported near the flats in Dugri, trapping people in the area.

Navdeep Singh, a commuter, said, “Water usually accumulates near the Grand Walk on Ferozepur Road. The commuters face problems as four-wheelers splash water and make it difficult for pedestrians.”

Another commuter Jasdeep Singh said, “The water near the Grand Walk on Ferozepur Road is a major problem as vehicles splash water, making it tough for pedestrians.”