Ludhiana: Illegal parked trucks choking Transport Nagar roads

Illegal roadside parking of heavy vehicles in Transport Nagar has emerged as a persistent traffic bottleneck, severely disrupting the movement of commuters and posing safety risks for pedestrians, street vendors and transport workers, daily commuters have alleged. The unchecked parking of trucks along narrow stretches and even in the middle of carriageways has reduced road space, leading to frequent congestion, especially during peak hours, they added. Illegally trucks parked at Transport Nagar in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Manish/HT)

According to local residents, heavy vehicles are routinely parked haphazardly along key roads in the area, leaving little room for smooth traffic flow. The problem worsens during morning and evening rush hours, when long queues of vehicles can be seen inching through the congested stretch.

Ramesh, a street vendor operating in the area, said the situation affects both livelihoods and safety. “Trucks remain parked on the road for hours, causing traffic jams. Commuters struggle to pass through and there is always a risk of accidents,” he added.

Abhishek, who travels through Transport Nagar every evening, said the congestion has become a routine ordeal. “At times, it takes one to two hours to cross this stretch at night due to random truck parking. Authorities should create a separate parking facility so heavy vehicles do not block main roads,” he added.

Truck operators, however, cited the absence of designated parking infrastructure as a key reason behind the problem. Bittu, a truck operator, said parking large vehicles without proper facilities inevitably causes inconvenience. “These are heavy vehicles. Without a designated parking zone, parking them anywhere leads to problems,” he added.

Residents maintained that without planned infrastructure and strict enforcement, the situation would continue to deteriorate. They have urged the authorities to develop a dedicated truck parking zone, regulate roadside parking and strengthen traffic management measures to ensure smoother movement and safer roads in Transport Nagar.

Repeated calls to assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Gurdev Singh seeking comment on the issue went unanswered.