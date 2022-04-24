Ludhiana | Industrialist Upkar Ahuja elected CICU president unopposed
Upkar Singh Ahuja was elected as the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings president unopposed for a term of two years.
Ahuja’s reappointment was declared by Office of the Director of Industry and Commerce, Chandigarh, joint director and presiding officer Vishav Bandu Monga after the annual general meeting held today at CICU Complex, Focal Point.
A veteran industrialist, Upkar Singh Ahuja has been engaged in manufacturing of auto-parts and agricultural equipment for more than three decades. He has held key positions in business organisations including Punjab Small Industrial Development Board and the Chamber for two terms.
Ahuja, Group Managing Director of New Swan Group is the leading and guiding force for the growth and development Industry of the State.
Speaking on the occassion, Ahuja said the body will attain a non-political image in future as desired by members, adding. “We will take the CICU to the next level so that it can serve MSMEs to great extent, with new initiatives like setting up centres for manufacturing excellence, policy advocacy with centre and state government. Raising funds for startups, improving quality, cost, delivery for micro sector units by giving services at their door steps. CICU is already in the forefront at providing maximum benefits to the industry.”
-
IAS officer Nannu Mal Pahadiya caught accepting ₹5 lakh bribe, arrested: ACB
An Indian Administrative Service officer Nannu Mal Pahadiya was arrested by Rajasthan's anti-corruption bureau on Saturday on charges of accepting a ₹5 lakh bribe. The bureau has also arrested Rajasthan Administrative Service officer Ashok Sankhla and the middleman, Nitin Sharma, also in this case, a senior government official said. Pahadiya's arrest comes just months before he was to retire in July 2022.
-
Chandigarh: Speeding car claims 25-year-old biker’s life
A 25-year-old motorcyclist was killed after a speeding car hit Kumar on the Sector 45/50 dividing road, police said on Saturday. The victim, Pardeep Kumar, a resident of Sector 22, worked at Jagatpura village. Police said he was driving back home around 10.30 pm on Thursday, when the accident took place. Kumar was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where he was declared brought dead.
-
MCG to outsource 16 community centres to pvt players on trial basis
With the aim of improving the maintenance of community centres and offering residents better services, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has decided to outsource 16 community centres to private agencies on a trial basis from next month. MCG's chief engineer T L Sharma said during his tenure as the chief engineer at Karnal and Kaithal, he introduced the policy of outsourcing community centres to private agencies.
-
Delhi: At Jahangirpuri, residents hope for return to normal as gates reopen
Residents of Block C in Jahangirpuri were allowed to the leave the block after a week on Saturday morning, as the police lifted some of the blockades they had put in place after communal clashes tore through the northwest Delhi locality, which also saw bulldozers take down “temporary structures” during an 'anti-encroachment' drive on Wednesday.
-
Damage to GMDA’s new pipeline hits water supply for a day
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority on Saturday said its main water supply pipeline catering to sectors 111 to 115 was allegedly damaged near Bajghera by a group of unidentified men involved in supplying water to condominiums through tankers. President of Saikunj Residents Welfare Association, Rakesh Rana, said he informed about the damage to the pipeline to the GMDA on Thursday and asked them to repair it.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics