Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Labourer held for raping 16-year-old girl

Ludhiana: Labourer held for raping 16-year-old girl

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 04, 2023 11:12 PM IST

The police lodged an FIR following the statement of the victim’s mother.The Haibowal police arrested a labourer for raping a 16-year-old girl at Thapar Colony of Laxmi Nagar in Haibowal, Ludhiana.

The Haibowal police arrested a 20-year-old man for raping a 16-year-old girl at Thapar Colony of Laxmi Nagar in Haibowal, Ludhiana. The accused has been identified as Pankaj, who is a labourer. (Representational image)
The Haibowal police arrested a 20-year-old man for raping a 16-year-old girl at Thapar Colony of Laxmi Nagar in Haibowal, Ludhiana. The accused has been identified as Pankaj, who is a labourer. (Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Haibowal police arrested a 20-year-old man for raping a 16-year-old girl at Thapar Colony of Laxmi Nagar in Haibowal. The accused has been identified as Pankaj, who is a labourer.

The police lodged an FIR following the statement of the victim’s mother. The complainant stated that on January 30, the family was sleeping in their rented accommodation. In the wee hours, her daughter went to the toilet. When she returned, she was crying. On being asked, the girl narrated the entire incident. She stated that the accused pulled her inside his rented accommodation and raped her. He also threatened her not to disclose it to anyone.

She stated that they went to nab the accused, but he escaped. On Friday, she lodged a complaint with the police.

ASI Gurmel Singh said the police lodged an FIR under Sections 376 (rape) of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused and arrested him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out