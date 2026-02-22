Ludhiana: LIT draws flak for selling MIG, HIG flats forms sans brochure

The Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) has landed in controversy after prospective applicants for MIG and HIG flats under its Atal Apartments housing scheme alleged that the Trust began selling application forms for ₹500 without providing the mandatory brochure that outlines eligibility criteria, pricing structure, payment schedule, allotment procedure and other terms and conditions of the scheme. Applicants expressed concern that they may have to make multiple visits — first to purchase the application form and then again to collect the brochure once it becomes available. (HT File)

Applicants claimed that the absence of the brochure has led to confusion and inconvenience, as they are being asked to purchase the form without access to complete information about the scheme. Several applicants alleged that when they inquired about the brochure at the Trust’s counter, they were informed that copies were not available and were advised to contact the LIT office on its landline later in the week to check its status.

Arvind Sharma, an applicant, stated that the Atal Apartments project has remained under controversy since its inception. He pointed out that when applications were invited earlier, the public response was not encouraging. With the Trust once again inviting applications through a draw for MIG and HIG flats, he alleged that proper arrangements should have been ensured before commencing the sale of forms.

Applicants further expressed concern that they may have to make multiple visits — first to purchase the application form and then again to collect the brochure once it becomes available. They maintained that the brochure is an essential document, as it contains the scheme’s guidelines and serves as an official reference for applicants.

Demanding corrective measures, the applicants have urged the Trust to ensure that brochures and complete details are made available simultaneously with the application forms to prevent inconvenience to the public.

Responding to the allegations, LIT chairman Tarsem Bhinder said that there was a temporary shortage of brochures and assured that fresh copies would arrive and be distributed on Monday.