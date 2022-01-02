Ludhiana logs six-month high as 37 test positive

The district witnessed a spike in cases for the third consecutive day as 37 more people tested positive for the virus on Saturday – the highest in six months.

It was last on June 25 that the city had seen 43 new Covid cases in a single day. While the district had reported 17 cases on Thursday, 18 cases were reported on Friday. Among those who tested positive was the family of a prominent businessman who owns a woollens’ mill. It is learnt that he and his wife, contracted the infection from their domestic help.

The number of active cases has also crossed 100 for the first time after five months. It was last on July 21 that 104 active cases were reported in the district.The sudden surge in cases has triggered speculation regarding the spread of the Omicron variant. However, civil surgeon Dr SP Singh maintained that no case of the Omicron virus has been reported in the district so far.

“We were expecting the cases to surge at some point of time as the virus has not gone anywhere, it is just that we are getting a protective shield in the shape of a vaccine,” said Singh, urging people to strictly follow all Covid norms and wear face masks.

On the other hand, a departmental employee said that the number of cases could be much higher. “Earlier, we used to sample around 10,000 people each day, but only 2,000 to 3,000 samples are collected each day now. If the government starts vigorously sampling, the figures may be much higher,” said a doctor working at the civil surgeon’s office.

Most of the patients have symptoms such as cough, fever and loss of smell and taste, and a few are also complaining about fatigue.

Those who have tested positive include three health workers, 11 flu-corner patients and 11 OPD patients. The new cases have taken the district’s Covid count to 87,845, of which 85,618 people have recovered so far. Now, the active cases stand at 110, of which 108 are under home isolation and two patients have been undergoing treatment at private hospitals.