Ludhiana: Machhiwara resident found dead in car

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 05, 2024 05:46 AM IST

Yadwinder Singh, a heart patient, found dead in car at Samrala road, Machhiwara. Police investigating after locals reported the incident.

A man was found dead in his car at Samrala road in Machhiwara on Monday.

The body was sent to civil hospital for postmortem. (iStock)
The body was sent to civil hospital for postmortem. (iStock)

The police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The body was sent to civil hospital for postmortem.

The deceased, also a heart patient, has been identified as Yadwinder Singh of Machhiwara.

Superintendent of police (SP) Saurav Jindal said that the locals noticed the body in the car and informed the police. The police reached the spot and identified the deceased and informed the family.

The family members said he had left the house at 12 noon in his Ford Figo car. They were trying to contact him but he was not answering the calls. He was the lone son of his parents. The SP added that the police inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC following the statement of the family members.

