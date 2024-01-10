close_game
Ludhiana: Man booked for availing 1.5 cr loan using fake documents

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 11, 2024 05:20 AM IST

The FIR has been lodged against Ravikant of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar on the statement of Sarita of Islam Ganj

The Division number 2 police have booked a man for allegedly availing a loan of 1.5 crore on the property of a woman using fake documents.

The woman, in her complaint, stated that she received notice from the bank for not paying monthly installments, which she had no idea about. (Getty image)
The woman came to know about it after five years when she received notice from the bank for not paying instalments.

The woman, in her complaint, stated that she received notice from the bank for not paying monthly installments, which she had no idea about. When investigated, she found that the accused had prepared fake documents of her property in the industrial area and availed a loan of 1.50 crore from a bank in 2017. She remained unaware about it for at least five years till she received notice from the bank.

She filed a complaint on October 2, 2022. ASI Kulwant Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the FIR was lodged following a long investigation. The accused has been booked under section 420 of the IPC. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

