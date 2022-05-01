Ludhiana man booked for furnishing fake documents in court
The Division number 5 police have booked a Kuliyewal resident for furnishing fake documents in the court for the ‘supardari’ of a vehicle seized by Meharban police in a case of liquor smuggling on Friday.
The accused has been identified as Narinder Singh.
The FIR has been lodged following the order of civil judge Rajvir Kaur. ASI Sukhpal Singh said that the Aadhar Card presented in court by Narinder had been forged.
A case under Sections 177 (furnishing false information), 199 (false statement made in declaration which is by law receivable as evidence), 200 (using as true such declaration knowing it to be false), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (Using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of IPC has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.
Day after violence, uneasy calm in Patiala
The Punjab government on Saturday shunted out three senior police officers, including an inspector general, as uneasy calm prevailed in Patiala a day after clashes between two groups over an anti-Khalistan march that had left four people injured. Police have registered six FIRs in connection with the violence and arrested two more people, including two aides of self-styled Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) leader Harish Singla who had organised the march and was arrested on Friday.
Filmmaker Rahul Mittra plays Punjab Police cop in Jaswant Singh Khalra’s biopic
Renowned film producer Rahul Mittra will soon be seen essaying the role of a Punjab Police cop in the biopic of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. The biopic, which is being headlined by Diljit Dosanjh and directed by Honey Trehan, will feature Mittra in a small but pivotal role. This is the second time that Mittra will be playing a cop.
Not releasing Rajoana, Jagtar Hawara and others reflects anti-Sikh mentality of governments: Dhami
SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami on Saturday said that not releasing Sikh prisoners, including former Punjab CM Beant Singh's assassinators Balwant Singh Rajoana and Jagtar Singh Hawara, despite completion of their jail terms is an expression of anti-Sikh mentality of the governments. While Rajoana and Hawara are convicts in former chief minister Beant Singh's assassination case, Bhullar is serving life imprisonment in a Delhi blast case.
Licensing authority to record reasons while refusing arms licence: Punjab and Haryana high court
The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has ruled that the licensing authority ought to record reasons for refusal of arms licence to a person. In the case in hand, one Manpreet Singh from Barnala had applied for arms licence in November 2016 before the deputy commissioner concerned along with requisite documents.
High court stays handing over of Akal Degree College management to Sangrur deputy commissioner
The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has stayed the order of secretary, higher education, which handed over the management control of Akal Degree College for Women, Sangrur, to the deputy commissioner of the district. Secretary, higher education, Punjab, had on April 13 suspended the management of the college and appointed Sangrur DC as the college administrator. A departmental committee of the education department had looked into the complaints pertaining to functioning of the institute.
