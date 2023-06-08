Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Man found dead in salon, two friends held

Ludhiana: Man found dead in salon, two friends held

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 08, 2023 12:26 AM IST

The kin of the victim alleged that the accused had administered him poison following a rivalry, as the duo had indulged in a spat with the victim two weeks ago

The Daresi Police arrested two friends on Wednesday after their friend was found dead at a salon under mysterious circumstances.

Depty said that Sunil was lying dead in the shop and froth was emitting from his mouth. (iStock)
The kin of the victim alleged that the accused had administered him poison following a rivalry, as the duo had indulged in a spat with the victim two weeks ago. However, they had come to a compromise, but the accused nursed a rivalry against him, the family said.

The victim has been identified as Sunil Kumar, 32, of Nanak Nagar of Karabara, who was a driver. The police have arrested his two friends, including Varinder of Karabara and Sanjiv Kumar alias Sunny of Nanak Nagar. One of the accused Parminder Singh of Tajpur is yet to be arrested.

The FIR has been lodged on the complaint of Depty, brother of the victim Sunil Kumar, who stated that on Tuesday at around 9 pm, the accused took his brother with them from home saying that they will return in a few minutes. On Wednesday morning, at around 5 am someone told him that Sunil was lying dead in the salon owned by Sanjiv Kumar.

Depty said that Sunil was lying dead in the shop and froth was emitting from his mouth.

Sub-inspector Sukhdev Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused.

