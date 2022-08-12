Ludhiana MC kicks off week-long campaign to spread awareness on single-use plastic ban
To spread awareness among residents regarding waste segregation and ban imposed on single-use plastic, the municipal corporation (MC) commenced a week-long campaign on Thursday under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark 75th years of Independence.
On the first day, demonstrations were held in different wards of the city to spread awareness regarding waste segregation.
Survey to be conducted to check segregation of waste
In the coming days, MC will be organising meetings with religious organisations, market associations and sessions will also be held in schools wherein students will be urged to shun the use of single-use plastic and segregate waste in their household. A survey will also be conducted at least in one ward in each of the four zones of MC to check segregation of waste.
Chief sanitary inspector Ashwani Sahota said the week-long campaign has been initiated on the directions of MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal. Apart from spreading awareness under the campaign, MC would also be conducting drives to issue challan against violators for using banned single-use plastic items and not segregating waste generated in the houses, he added.
-
Ludhiana MC building branch continues to reel under acute staff shortage
Ludhiana The municipal corporation's building branch continues to reel under acute shortage of staff, with only 10 building inspectors deputed to keep a check on the existing 4 lakh buildings as well as upcoming projects. Only one building inspector is deputed in the civic body's Zone C, which comprises eight blocks, while a maximum of three inspectors are deputed in other zones.
-
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Brahmakumaris to take out peace march today
Prajapita Brahmakumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya is organising a peace march to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (75 years of Independence) in Lucknow on Saturday. The march will cover areas including Parivartan Chowk, KD Singh Babu Stadium, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital, Rajiv Chowk, Lohia Path and will conclude at Women Power Line (1090) intersection.
-
Ludhiana | MLA Grewal flags off e-rickshaws for door-to-door collection of garbage
To improve solid waste management in city, MLA (Ludhiana East) Daljit Singh Bhaola Grewal flagged off e-rickshaws for door-to door lifting of garbage in different wards of the constituency on Friday. Ten vehicles have been deployed in the constituency in the first phase. A partition has been created in the container of the e-rickshaws to facilitate collection of segregated waste.
-
Two arrested with fake currency notes worth ₹3.40 lakh in Prayagraj
The Prayagraj unit of Special Task Force busted an inter-state gang involved in circulation of counterfeit currency notes and arrested two of its members on Thursday. Fake currency notes worth Rs 3.40 lakh were also recovered from their possession, officials said. Bablu's uncle Achhelal Chaurasia used to bring fake currency notes from gang's kingpin Deepak Mandal in West Bengal. Madan Lal of Pratapgarh and Achhelal went to West Bengal several times and brought fake currency notes worth several lakh.
-
Ludhiana | Divyang students can apply for Pre & Post-Matric Scholarship till Sept 30, Oct 31
Divyang (specially-abled) students can apply for pre-and-post-matric scholarship schemes till September 30 and October 31, respectively. They can apply on www.scholarships.gov.in to avail the benefit . Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik said the portal was opened on July 20 by the department of empowerment of persons with disabilities to facilitate Divyang students to apply for financial aid under these schemes. She directed the officials to create awareness about the schemes among such students.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics