Ludhiana MC kicks off week-long campaign to spread awareness on single-use plastic ban

To spread awareness among residents regarding waste segregation and ban imposed on single-use plastic, the municipal corporation (MC) commenced a week-long campaign on Thursday under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark 75th years of Independence.

On the first day, demonstrations were held in different wards of the city to spread awareness regarding waste segregation.

Survey to be conducted to check segregation of waste

In the coming days, MC will be organising meetings with religious organisations, market associations and sessions will also be held in schools wherein students will be urged to shun the use of single-use plastic and segregate waste in their household. A survey will also be conducted at least in one ward in each of the four zones of MC to check segregation of waste.

Chief sanitary inspector Ashwani Sahota said the week-long campaign has been initiated on the directions of MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal. Apart from spreading awareness under the campaign, MC would also be conducting drives to issue challan against violators for using banned single-use plastic items and not segregating waste generated in the houses, he added.