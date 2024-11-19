Ludhiana: MC polls ahead, MLAs on project inauguration spree

With the Municipal Corporation (MC) elections on the horizon, MLAs across Ludhiana have been on a spree to inaugurate projects, even for minor ones like installing tubewells and building public toilets. The move appears to be aimed at drawing the voters’ attention. Residents and opposition leaders have flayed such frequent ceremonies. MLAs Madan Lal Bagga and Ashok Prashar Pappi inaugurating a tubewell project. (HT photo)

According to the MC office, 203 development projects are in various stages, including tendering, issuing work orders and preparing estimates. Several projects have already been inaugurated, while many others are being planned.

After the Supreme Court directed the Punjab government and the State Election Commission (SEC) to notify municipal elections by November 26 and complete the process within eight weeks, MLAs and councillor candidates began rushing to inaugurate even minor construction works.

On Tuesday, MLAs Madan Lal Bagga and Ashok Prashar Pappi inaugurated a ₹12-lakh tubewell project in the Kesar Ganj area. They also launched other projects, including reconstructing the central verge from Main Sundar Nagar Road to 70 Feet Road ( ₹33.73 lakh), reconstructing streets in Ghati Valmiki, Ghati Jeeva Ram and Vakilan Mohalla ( ₹52.09 lakh) and laying water and sewer lines in Ghati Jeeva Ram. Bagga had recently inaugurated two tubewell projects in Santokh Nagar (ward number 88) and Sardar Nagar (ward number 86) a few days ago. A few days ago Atam Nagar MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu inaugurated a tubewell ( ₹12.50 lakh) in street number 5 of Arjan Nagar.

Multiple MLAs are holding events for three to four inaugurations daily.

Former Congress councillor Mamta Ashu, criticising the trend, said, “AAP leaders are inaugurating tubewell projects not once, but multiple times — first during the announcement, then at the start of the work and sometimes even when the work is completed. These are basic civic duties that shouldn’t require such fanfare. They’re simply trying to score political points.” An MC official, requesting anonymity, added, “The list of 203 projects includes basic works like installing tiles, pipes and tubewells. The MC lacks funds but still tenders are being issued. The move is purely election-driven.”

Ramesh Kumar, a local shopkeeper, said, “Leaders are focusing on minor projects for publicity instead of addressing waterlogging and waste management like issues.” Neha Sharma of Sundar Nagar, said, “These inaugurations are more about photo opportunities than actual development.”