Ludhiana MC razes illegal commercial building in Sarabha Nagar

Ludhiana The Municipal Corporation (MC) on Wednesday razed an illegal commercial building, which was still under construction, in the posh residential area of Sarabha Nagar Block B.

The MC officials revealed that the owner -- a relative of a ruling party Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the district -- had an approval to construct a residential building, but they decided to add a 200 sq yards commercial hall during construction.

Assistant town planner (ATP) MS Bedi said the action was taken after multiple complaints were submitted by residents of the neighbourhood against the said commercial construction in a residential area.