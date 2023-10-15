News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Miscreants shot at commuter in robbery bid

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 16, 2023 05:38 AM IST

Two commuters were shot at by bike-borne miscreants in a robbery attempt in Ramgarh village. One victim suffered a neck injury. Police are investigating.

Two bike-borne miscreants allegedly shot at two commuters in a robbery bid in Ramgarh village, police said on Sunday.

The police will lodge an FIR after investigation.
One of the commuters suffered injuries as the bullet brushed past his neck. The injured were rushed to hospital.

The victim Somnath Thapa said that he along with his friend Sonu was coming home in the evening on Saturday. Two bike-borne miscreants intercepted their way and asked to handover cash and mobile phones to them.

Thapa said that when they resisted, the accused opened fire at them. The bullet brushed past the neck of Sonu, who fell on the road.

Sub-inspector Jaspal Singh, SHO at Jamalpur police station, said that the complainant is changing his statements frequently and making the matter suspicious. The police will lodge an FIR after investigation.

