Ludhiana: Moving truck catches fire, driver escapes

A moving truck, laden with biscuit packets, burst into flames on the elevated road stretch near Gurudwara Nanaksar Sahib on the Jagraon-Moga road late Tuesday night. The explosion, which occurred around 11 pm, was so intense that it shook the surrounding 3-4-km radius, causing panic among residents who rushed to the scene. Truck caught flames at elevated road in Jagraon in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

According to ASI Balraj Singh, in charge of the bus stand police post, the blast was triggered by the bursting of two CNG cylinders installed at the front of the truck. The explosion completely destroyed the vehicle and the resulting fire reduced it to ashes, also burning the biscuits it was carrying.

The Jagraon Municipal Council’s fire brigade was immediately dispatched to the location that managed to bring the fire under control after toiling hard for one hour. As a precautionary measure, the police sealed the bridge to restrict public movement.

The police officials stated that the truck driver survived by jumping out before the explosion, but his identity and current whereabouts remain unknown.