Ludhiana: Textile unit caught dumping effluents into sewer lines

Continuing the drive against erring industrial units dumping untreated waste in sewer lines, teams of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation caught a cloth/textile printing unit - Print Vision India - in Focal Point (Phase-6) area involved in the illegal activity on Thursday. Continuing the drive against erring industrial units dumping effluents in sewer lines, teams of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation caught a cloth/textile printing unit - Print Vision India - in Focal Point (Phase-6) area involved in the illegal activity on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The MC’s drive is a follow up measure on the horrific gas leak tragedy in the Giaspura area of Ludhiana that occurred this Sunday which left 11 dead, including three children and four women. It has been suspected that illegal dumping of chemical waste in the sewer line led to the formation of toxic gases that caused the deaths.

On Thursday, soon after the civic body officials saw untreated waste being dumped in the sewer lines, Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) officials were asked to visit the spot and collect the samples of untreated waste. Recommendations have been made to the PPCB for taking strict action against the erring unit.

The MC team led by SDO Kamal also inspected the unit and it was found that no effluent treatment plant (ETP) was installed in the unit. The staff was also not able to present any documents regarding the consent taken from the PPCB to operate the unit. Proceedings have been initiated to snap the sewer connection of the unit.

The officials stated that regular drives are being conducted to check dumping of untreated waste by industrial units in MC sewer lines. The MC teams had also taken action against two dyeing units, which were caught dumping waste in MC sewer lines in the Focal Point area during the last month.

MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal stated that regular drives are being conducted to stop the illegal activity. Apart from snapping the sewer connections of erring industry, recommendations are made to the PPCB for taking strict action against the units as it falls under the jurisdiction of the pollution control board.

On April 25, the PPCB had detected a large-scale dyeing unit, Ramal Industries, illegally discharging effluent waste into sewer line of the municipal corporation following which it was immediately shut down.