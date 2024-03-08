Ludhiana: NRI passes away mid-flight en route to ancestral village

A Canada-based man died on a flight while on his way to his ancestral Kot Umra village in Raikot. The deceased has been identified as Supinder Singh. One of his relative Balraj Singh said that Supinder was coming to the village after five years. (HT File Photo)

The flight crew and passengers tried to revive him, but to no avail. After his death, his parents took his body back to Vancouver for cremation, as his wife and children were there.

He said that Supinder along with his father Makhan Singh and mother Daljit Kaur boarded a flight from Vancouver on March 6. Mid-air he fell ill and collapsed. The crew and passengers tried to revive him, but he could not survive.

Balraj said that passports of his wife and children are yet to be renewed following which the family decided to take the body back to Canada for cremation. Supinder was the lone son of his parents.

He added that Supinder was regularly in touch with him and his childhood friends over phone. He was planning to visit the village for a long time, but due to the Coronavirus outbreak, he had delayed the visit.