Ludhiana: Officials inspect probable CETP sites in Transport Nagar

Municipal Corporation (MC) commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, along with SDM (East) Rohit Gupta, inspected the proposed Transport Nagar sites for checking the feasibility for establishing a common effluent treatment plant (CETP) for scattered dyeing units situated in Industrial area-A. MC officials during an inspection in Bilga village of Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT photo)

Dachalwal was accompanied by officials from the district administration, the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT), the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board among other departments. The officials said dyeing industry representatives had sought space for establishing CETP for treating the effluent of scattered dyeing units in Industrial area-A.

Two sites were proposed for setting up the CETP in Transport Nagar and the inspection was conducted to check the feasibility of establishing the CETP at any of the proposed sites. A report has now been sought from different departments to check the feasibility.

Later, MC commissioner Dachalwal also inspected the Bilga site (near Sahnewal) where the 580 MLD water treatment plant has to be established under the Canal-based water supply project.

Chief engineer Ravinder Garg and staff of the contractor were also present during the inspection. Field survey is going on under the project.

Dachalwal directed the contractor to expedite the survey and designing works, so that the civil work to establish the WTP could be started at the earliest.