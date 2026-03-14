Ludhiana: Over 300 PSPCL meter-tampering cases detected in 11 months

More than 300 cases of smart meter tampering have been detected in Ludhiana over the past 11 months, officials said, as the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) intensifies its crackdown on electricity theft. In February, PSPCL detected 62 cases of smart meter tampering and slapped ₹23.64 lakh as fine on errants. (File photo)

According to enforcement officials, the cases were recorded between April 2025 and February 26, 2026, during inspection drives carried out across different operational circles in the city. Officials said the PSPCL west circle accounts for nearly 60% of the total cases, making it the most affected area in terms of smart meter manipulation. The east circle accounts for around 20% of the cases, while Khanna circle and suburban circle each account for roughly 10% of the violations detected during the period.

During inspections, enforcement teams check consumption patterns and physically verify meters where suspicious activity is flagged. “Whenever we detect a suspected case, the smart meter is replaced at the site itself. The removed meter is later opened and analysed to determine how the tampering was carried out,” said Ramesh Kaushal, deputy chief engineer (enforcement wing), PSPCL central zone.

He said inspection teams have encountered several methods used to interfere with the functioning of smart meters, including internal tampering aimed at disrupting accurate recording of electricity consumption.

In February alone, PSPCL detected 62 cases of smart meter tampering, following which penalties amounting to ₹23.64 lakh were imposed on consumers found involved in power theft.

Among the operational circles during February, the west circle reported the highest number of cases with 24 incidents, followed by east circle with 18, Khanna circle with 15, and suburban circle with five cases.

Officials said that once a suspected meter is detected during a raid, it is immediately replaced and sent for detailed examination to determine the nature of tampering.

The enforcement wing also relies on data monitoring through the smart meter system, which helps flag unusual consumption patterns that may indicate possible manipulation.

Officials warned that consumers found involved in tampering with smart meters or manipulating electricity usage data may face financial penalties as well as legal action under electricity regulations.

PSPCL authorities said stricter monitoring and continued enforcement drives are expected to help curb electricity theft and improve transparency in the power distribution system.