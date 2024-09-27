Ludhiana: Parents allege BCM School demanding IT returns for admissions

Parents seeking nursery admissions for their kids at BCM School, Sector 32, Chandigarh Road, alleged that the school is asking for their income tax (IT) returns as part of the documentation. BCM School, Sector 32, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana, principal DP Guleria said the ITR request was optional. (HT Photo)

They said that this requirement is not mentioned in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) guidelines.

A parent, who collected an admission form, expressed surprise at the request.

“We were shocked to see that we need to submit a copy of out ITR. This is our personal and confidential information. We are just trying to get our child admitted and not applying for a loan,” the parent said.

Another parent pointed out that they were not asked for ITR documents when their older child was admitted to the same school. The registration process for nursery admissions at the school will take place from October 16 to October 20.

CBSE’s deputy co-ordinator for the city and Nankana Sahib Public School principal Harmeet Kaur Waraich clarified that there was no such CBSE rule. She added that ITRs may only be needed if the school offers scholarships or fee concessions.

BCM School principal DP Guleria said the ITR request was optional.

“We ask for ITR copies as a part of income documentation for potential scholarships. It has been part of our process for the past 15 years. If parents are unwilling, they can opt out of it,” he said.