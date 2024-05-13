Ludhiana patwari’s aide arrested red-handed while taking 3,000 bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) arrested Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Nijampur village in Payal tehsil, who is allegedly working as an agent of patwari Jeet Singh of Halqua Payal, for accepting a bribe of ₹3,000. the complainant has approached the VB and alleged that Patwari had demanded ₹ 5,000 for registering mutation of his ancestral land in revenue records. (Shutterstock)

An official spokesperson of the state VB said the accused has been arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by Amrinder Singh, a resident of Nijampur village.

He added that the complainant has approached the VB and alleged that Patwari had demanded ₹5,000 for registering mutation of his ancestral land in revenue records and a deal was struck at ₹3,000.

The spokesperson informed that after a preliminary verification of this complaint, the VB team laid a trap in which the accused was caught red handed outside the Payal revenue office while accepting a bribe of ₹3,000 on behalf of patwari from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses. Efforts are being made to arrest the patwari, he added.

He added that a case under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act has been registered against the accused at the VB police station, Ludhiana Range. The accused would be produced in the competent court on Tuesday and further investigation was under progress, he added.