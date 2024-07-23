Ludhiana: PAU awarded five-year accreditation

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has been awarded a five-year accreditation by the National Agricultural Education Accreditation Board (NAEAB), effective from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2029. The university achieved an overall score of 3.59 out of 4.00, securing the highest grade of A+ from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). All constituent colleges also received accreditation approval. Manav Indra Singh Gill, dean of post graduate studies and nodal officer for the accreditation exercise, described the accreditation not just as recognition but as a call to action, urging the PAU fraternity to continue upholding and enhancing the standards that earned them this distinction. (HT File Photo)

PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal said, “This recognition reflects our dedication and the hard work of our faculty, staff and students. It signifies that we met the highest standards set by the council and have been recognised for our quality, accountability, and continuous improvement.”

Emphasising the importance of maintaining these standards, Gosal suggested regularly updating self-study reports, refreshing student intake and faculty data annually and adhering to documented student intake capacity and faculty strength.

Manav Indra Singh Gill, dean of post graduate studies and nodal officer for the accreditation exercise, described the accreditation not just as recognition but as a call to action, urging the PAU fraternity to continue upholding and enhancing the standards that earned them this distinction. “We must strive for excellence in every aspect of our work to keep PAU at the forefront of agricultural education,” Gill added.