Ludhiana: PAU develops new low-cost machine for straw management

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) introduced a new low-cost machine for paddy straw incorporation in soil. The 'Mitter Seeder' offers an alternative for farmers who prefer soil incorporation of paddy straw but have been deterred by the challenges associated with the Super Seeder. Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, said that the new machine addresses the challenges of paddy straw management and provides farmers with a cost-effective, efficient solution for wheat sowing.

Among the machines available for paddy straw incorporation, the Super Seeder has been the most popular choice. It allows farmers to incorporate paddy residue into the soil. However, the Super Seeder comes with several drawbacks, including a high initial cost, the need for a powerful tractor (60 HP or above), low field capacity (only five to six acres per day), and the requirement for high soil moisture to prevent patchy germination. Nowadays, farmers prefer four-wheel-drive tractors for the safe operation and transport of Super Seeder machines due to their heavy weight, often exceeding 1 tonne.

To address these limitations, the university has developed the “Mitter Seeder.” The new seeder was recently demonstrated in collaboration with the Vachan Self-Help Group at Jaladiwal village here, where it was used for dummy wheat sowing.

Vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal said that the Mitter Seeder fully incorporates paddy straw after combine harvesting and sows wheat in rows 7.25 inches apart, all in a single pass. Importantly, this machine can be operated using a 50 HP two-wheel-drive tractor and has a field capacity of eight to nine acres per day. Gosal emphasised that the machine will be significantly more affordable than existing alternatives and noted that several agricultural implement manufacturers have already expressed interest in producing the Mitter Seeder. However, commercialisation will begin only after the due process of recommendation for the new machine is completed, he added.

PAU agronomist Jasvir Gill provided further insight into the development of the machine. He explained that the Mitter Seeder was created some years ago and has undergone rigorous testing at multiple locations. Farmers’ field demonstrations were conducted during the Rabi seasons of 2022-23 and 2023-24, with positive feedback from farmers who tested the machine. These farmers reported that the Mitter Seeder performed well in their fields, offering an economically viable alternative to traditional paddy straw incorporation methods.

