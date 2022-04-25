Ludhiana police commissioner takes over patrolling duties for the night
The police commissioner gave the city’s overworked Police Control Room (PCR) motorcycle teams the night off on Saturday and took over their patrolling duties with other senior police officers.
All senior officers and station house officers were asked to report at 8pm and take over patrolling duties in their respective areas.
Calling it a day of thanksgiving, commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma, said, “Our PCR teams, which perform their duties at odd hours, are overworked due to staff shortage. It seemed appropriate to express our gratitude by giving them a day off to rest.”
“The PCR staff makes several personal sacrifices to put in long hours at work. They get to spend little time with their families. Senior officers will continue this practice of occasionally taking over duties for the night, allowing the patrolling team to take the day off,” Sharma said.
The commissioner and senior officers received several calls from the PCR. “We inspected vehicles and questioned suspects. All public places, including the bus stand and railway station were thoroughly checked,” he said.
Due to staff crunch, PCR patrolling teams have been working 24-hour shifts for a long time. A senior official, requesting anonymity, said, “Not only has the staff’s family life suffered, but they are also suffering from mental and physical health issues as they work round-the-clock.”
The Ludhiana police commissionerate has 30 patrolling vans, and 80 motorcycles. A total of 350 police personnel are part of PCR teams.
