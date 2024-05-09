Ludhiana: Poster war erupts between Bittu, Warring as campaign heats up

Friends-turned-political rivals Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat Ravneet Singh Bittu while targeting each other took the ‘poster war’ to social networking sites. The posters of PPCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. (HT Photo)

Warring, who is the Congress candidate from Ludhiana, tried to take a jibe at Bittu for removing pictures of former chief minister and his grandfather Beant Singh from his hoardings. Bittu in retaliation called Warring a ‘fanboy’ and questioned him for removing pictures of the Gandhi family from his posters. The posts heated up the political environment of the city.

After Bittu changed his allegiance to the BJP, he faced a lot of criticism from Congress leaders. Earlier, Congress leaders targeted Bittu for featuring slain chief minister Beant Singh’s pictures on BJP posters.

On Thursday, Raja Warring took to microblogging site ‘X’, uploading pictures of hoardings of Bittu sans the pictures of Beant Singh and posted, “Height of political opportunism @RavneetBittu ji. When you thought adding Beant Singh ji’s pic to your @BJP4India campaign posters will get you votes, you chose to use it & now when people have started identifying you as a ‘gaddar’, you have chosen to remove his pic from your posters? Have some shame!”

The post went viral soon after being uploaded. Bittu retaliated within no time. Bittu from his ‘X’ handle uploaded the post, “Missing pictures of Gandhi’s in your posters reflect their depleted popularity and your fear of erupting a controversy. I know you are my fanboy from an early age and regularly follow my Facebook page. But get out of your 5-star hotel room in Ludhiana and visit my election office. Pay your respect to the slain leader S Beant Singh ji and don’t forget to take a selfie with Narendra Modi ji while you are there. Enjoy your 20-day vacation in Ludhiana.”

Bittu has also attached pictures of his election office with the post with his posters featuring a picture of Beant Singh and life-size cutout of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While targeting each other, both the candidates addressed each other by adding ‘ji’ as suffix to their names.