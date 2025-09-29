Ludhiana: Property dealer ends life in Malakpur, 1 booked

A property dealer from Malakpur village died by suicide after allegedly facing financial pressure linked to a property deal. The incident occurred on Thursday morning when the man was found hanging inside his residence. Police officials from the PAU police station said they rushed to the spot upon receiving information and sent the body for post-mortem examination at the civil hospital. An FIR has been registered and a manhunt has been launched to trace the accused.

According to the statement of the deceased’s wife, a case has been registered against Gurbinder Singh of Noorpur Bet village. ASI Satnam Singh, who is investigating the case, said the victim was engaged in the property business. He had facilitated a deal for a 26-square-yard shop worth ₹15 lakh through the accused. Of this, ₹10 lakh had already been paid while ₹5 lakh remained pending. Later, the accused allegedly pressured the victim to cancel the deal and return ₹24 lakh, causing immense distress.

On Thursday morning, the property dealer ended his life by hanging himself from the staircase grill of his home. At the time, his children were asleep and his wife was busy with her household chores. Police said an FIR has been registered based on the wife’s statement, and a search has been launched to trace the accused.

(Suicide is not a solution. Dial 104 (24x7 Punjab) for medical consultation)