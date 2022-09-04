Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Public banks’ staffers oppose privatisation

Ludhiana | Public banks’ staffers oppose privatisation

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 04, 2022 11:19 PM IST

The All-India Central Bank Employees’ Federation and the All-India Central Bank Officers’ Association are organising the conference in Ludhiana— under the umbrella of AIBEA— to discuss the problems being faced by public sector banks and the alleged move by the Union government to benefit the corporate houses by privatisation of public sector banks

Bank employees during the conference on banks’ privatisation at Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan in Ludhiana. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
Bank employees during the conference on banks’ privatisation at Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan in Ludhiana. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Criticising the Union government’s proposal to privatise public sector banks, a two-day conference by the All-India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) commenced at Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan on Sunday.

The All-India Central Bank Employees’ Federation and the All-India Central Bank Officers’ Association are organising the conference— under the umbrella of AIBEA— to discuss the problems being faced by public sector banks and the alleged move by the Union government to benefit the corporate houses by privatising the public sector banks.

Delegates from different parts of the country are participating in the meet wherein a resolution regarding the future action plan of the employees’ union against government’s move to privatise public sector banks will be approved.

Participants rued that the government’s decision will have a bad impact on the economy. They said India’s economic condition might worsen like Pakistan and Sri Lanka if the union government continued with the anti-people policies.

General secretary of the Central Bank of India Employees’ Union (Chandigarh zone) Gurmeet Singh claimed that by giving concessions to the big companies/corporate houses, the Union government is pushing the public sector banks into losses. He said during this conference, the AIBEA would approve a resolution against the privatisation of banks and would also chalk out plans about how to take up the issues with the government and raise agitation, if required in the coming time.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Continuing its drive against illegal mining, the Pathankot police have booked three persons and seized 11 vehicles at the prohibited site, officials said on Sunday. (Image for representational purpose)

    Punjab: Three held for illegal mining, 11 vehicles impounded in Pathankot

    Continuing its drive against illegal mining, the Pathankot police have booked three persons and seized 11 vehicles at the prohibited site, officials said on Sunday. Those arrested have been identified as Palwinder Singh of Sri Hargobindpur and Malkeet Singh of Batala of Namane Kahnuwan, Gagandeep Singh. The SSP said that 14 FIRs were registered in the illegal mining cases in the past month.

  • In June too, Parkash Singh Badal was hospitalised after developing stomach and chest pain and got discharged after one-day treatment. (HT File Photo)

    Parkash Singh Badal admitted to PGI’s advanced cardiac centre

    Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch and former chief minister of Punjab Parkash Singh Badal was on Sunday morning admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research's advanced cardiac centre. Badal, 94, developed some cardiac issues following which he was rushed to the PGI. As per SAD's officials, the party patriarch has been admitted for his routine checkup. In June, Badal was admitted after developing stomach and chest pain and got discharged after one-day treatment.

  • Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday travelled to Dhuri and announced that the terms of two toll plazas on Sangrur-Ludhiana road was going to expire after Sunday midnight. (Twitter)

    Punjab: Pay no more toll at two plazas on Sangrur-Ludhiana stretch

    Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday travelled to Dhuri and announced that the terms of two toll plazas on Sangrur-Ludhiana road was going to expire after Sunday midnight. A function was also organised at a toll plaza located near Ladda village in Dhuri, the assembly segment of Mann. He also announced that he has rejected the application of toll plazas seeking extension or compensation.

  • A 16-year-old girl was found dead while her friend has been hospitalised with head injuries in Fazilka district on Sunday morning, police said. (Image for representational purpose)

    16-year-old Fazilka girl found dead; male friend suspect: Punjab Police

    Letterschd@hindustantimes.com A 16-year-old girl was found dead while her friend has been hospitalised with head injuries in Fazilka district on Sunday morning, police said. As per the information, the dead girl's family had gone to pay obeisance to a religious place, while she stayed with her friend, who was also her classmate. Fazilka senior superintendent of police Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said the injured girl was undergoing treatment and unable to give her statement.

  • At Digha Janardan Ghat in Patna on Sunday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)

    Floodwaters from Ganga inundate several villages in Bihar

    Over two dozen villages under Gopalpur block in Bihar's Bhagalpur district have been submerged under floodwaters, as the water level of river Ganga continued to swallow fresh areas in the adjoining districts on Sunday, officials said. According to officials, floodwaters have inundated about 30 villages of nine panchayats of Gopalpur block.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out