Ludhiana | Public banks’ staffers oppose privatisation
The All-India Central Bank Employees’ Federation and the All-India Central Bank Officers’ Association are organising the conference in Ludhiana— under the umbrella of AIBEA— to discuss the problems being faced by public sector banks and the alleged move by the Union government to benefit the corporate houses by privatisation of public sector banks
Criticising the Union government’s proposal to privatise public sector banks, a two-day conference by the All-India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) commenced at Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan on Sunday.
The All-India Central Bank Employees’ Federation and the All-India Central Bank Officers’ Association are organising the conference— under the umbrella of AIBEA— to discuss the problems being faced by public sector banks and the alleged move by the Union government to benefit the corporate houses by privatising the public sector banks.
Delegates from different parts of the country are participating in the meet wherein a resolution regarding the future action plan of the employees’ union against government’s move to privatise public sector banks will be approved.
Participants rued that the government’s decision will have a bad impact on the economy. They said India’s economic condition might worsen like Pakistan and Sri Lanka if the union government continued with the anti-people policies.
General secretary of the Central Bank of India Employees’ Union (Chandigarh zone) Gurmeet Singh claimed that by giving concessions to the big companies/corporate houses, the Union government is pushing the public sector banks into losses. He said during this conference, the AIBEA would approve a resolution against the privatisation of banks and would also chalk out plans about how to take up the issues with the government and raise agitation, if required in the coming time.
-
Punjab: Three held for illegal mining, 11 vehicles impounded in Pathankot
Continuing its drive against illegal mining, the Pathankot police have booked three persons and seized 11 vehicles at the prohibited site, officials said on Sunday. Those arrested have been identified as Palwinder Singh of Sri Hargobindpur and Malkeet Singh of Batala of Namane Kahnuwan, Gagandeep Singh. The SSP said that 14 FIRs were registered in the illegal mining cases in the past month.
-
Parkash Singh Badal admitted to PGI’s advanced cardiac centre
Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch and former chief minister of Punjab Parkash Singh Badal was on Sunday morning admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research's advanced cardiac centre. Badal, 94, developed some cardiac issues following which he was rushed to the PGI. As per SAD's officials, the party patriarch has been admitted for his routine checkup. In June, Badal was admitted after developing stomach and chest pain and got discharged after one-day treatment.
-
Punjab: Pay no more toll at two plazas on Sangrur-Ludhiana stretch
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday travelled to Dhuri and announced that the terms of two toll plazas on Sangrur-Ludhiana road was going to expire after Sunday midnight. A function was also organised at a toll plaza located near Ladda village in Dhuri, the assembly segment of Mann. He also announced that he has rejected the application of toll plazas seeking extension or compensation.
-
16-year-old Fazilka girl found dead; male friend suspect: Punjab Police
Letterschd@hindustantimes.com A 16-year-old girl was found dead while her friend has been hospitalised with head injuries in Fazilka district on Sunday morning, police said. As per the information, the dead girl's family had gone to pay obeisance to a religious place, while she stayed with her friend, who was also her classmate. Fazilka senior superintendent of police Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said the injured girl was undergoing treatment and unable to give her statement.
-
Floodwaters from Ganga inundate several villages in Bihar
Over two dozen villages under Gopalpur block in Bihar's Bhagalpur district have been submerged under floodwaters, as the water level of river Ganga continued to swallow fresh areas in the adjoining districts on Sunday, officials said. According to officials, floodwaters have inundated about 30 villages of nine panchayats of Gopalpur block.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics