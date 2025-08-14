Ludhiana: Rahon road turns into stream after showers

A few hours of heavy rainfall on Thursday left Rahon road under knee-deep water, bringing traffic to a standstill and flooding homes and shops in the area. Commuters struggled to navigate the submerged stretch, while residents and traders scrambled to keep rainwater from entering their premises. Commuters make their way amid waterlogging on the Rahon road on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Several shopkeepers reported damage to goods, and many were seen pumping water out of their establishments. Pedestrians waded through stagnant water, while two-wheelers and small cars stalled in the chaos.

Harjit Singh, a shopkeeper, blamed poor drainage for the recurring problem. “Every time it rains, this road turns into a drain. Authorities have done nothing to fix it,” he said.

“We were stuck in traffic for more than an hour. The road is in such bad condition during rains that it becomes dangerous to travel,” said Suman, a local resident.

Municipal Corporation (MC) officials attributed the flooding to an overloaded drainage system following the downpour. MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal conducted field inspections across the city, including Rahon Road, Rani Jhansi Road, Vishwakarma Chowk, Dholewal Chowk and Sherpur Chowk. He directed civic staff to expedite dewatering operations and ensure regular cleaning of sewer lines and road gullies. Chief engineer Ravinder Garg, executive engineer Parshotam Singh, SDO Arjun Sikka among other officials were present during the inspection.

According to the MC, 19 jetting-cum-suction machines have been deployed citywide, and Buddha Nullah is being regularly desilted. Low-lying areas such as Dhokka Mohalla, Kundanpuri, Rani Jhansi road and Upkar Nagar remain under close watch.

MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal said the city witnessed heavy rainfall and the civic body staff remained active to drain out rainwater at the earliest.

Relief from humidity

While the showers caused disruption, they also brought respite from muggy weather. Ludhiana received 13 mm of rain by 8:30 am, followed by 6.6 mm more by 2:30 pm, according to Pavneet Kaur Kingra from Punjab Agricultural University’s meteorological department.

A yellow alert has been issued for central districts, while north-eastern districts are under an orange alert due to the possibility of heavy rain. The north-east is expected to remain under a yellow alert for the next two days as heavy showers are expected. Moderate rainfall is also likely at isolated locations across Punjab.

Kingra said August usually records an average of 190.3 mm of rain. As of Thursday afternoon, the district had received 72.2 mm, keeping seasonal precipitation close to average levels.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for central Punjab and an orange alert for the north-eastern districts, warning of heavy rainfall over the next two days. The IMD forecast warns of isolated heavy showers in the state on August 15 and 16.