Ludhiana railway station set for revamp, survey begins

Commencing the initial phase of the much-awaited redevelopment of Ludhiana railway station, the survey of the existing infrastructure at the station has begun.

The construction company, which has been awarded the contract to rebuild the railway station at an estimated cost of ₹478 crore, has set up a makeshift office near the parking lot of the station.

Giving details, the company officials said, “We are undertaking the survey to take stock of the existing specifications at the station.”

However, the work, which is to be completed within the stipulated period of 30 months, have not yet started officially, the officials added.

They further said engineers will start operations to plan the construction with minimal inconvenience to the passengers and the unhindered movement of the trains. The first stage of the construction would include demolishing the old structures including residential quarters.

A railway official said the contract had been awarded on EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) mode to the company on December 18.

The station will be completely remodeled, including linking the junction with the Sham Nagar road, which will provide a direct link to the ISBT, construction of a ramp from the main railway station road (old GT road), upgrading of parking areas, reconstruction of existing residential quarters in the vicinity of the station, redesigning of entry and exit points from the civil lines and upgradation of the railway yard to ensure smooth rail traffic.