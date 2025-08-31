Ludhiana: Rainfall triggers waterlogging, traffic snarls

A heavy spell of rain on Friday morning brought life to a standstill in several parts of Ludhiana, especially low-lying areas, which remained waterlogged for hours. While the rainfall provided relief from the humid weather, it exposed the poor drainage system in many parts of the city. In Transport Nagar, truckers and business owners complained of repeated flooding in the industrial belt. (Manish/HT)

Areas including Bahmian Khurd, Transport Nagar, Focal Point, Sherpur Chowk, Giaspura and parts of Jamalpur witnessed knee-deep water on roads, causing massive inconvenience to commuters and local residents.

People waded through flooded streets, while several vehicles broke down mid-road due to water entering engines. Many shopkeepers in low-lying commercial areas kept their shutters closed as rainwater entered their establishments.

“I had to carry my two children in my arms to cross the street because of the water till our knees. Every time it rains, our colony turns into a drain,” said Rajinder Kaur, a resident of Bahmian Khurd.

In Transport Nagar, truckers and business owners complained of repeated flooding in the industrial belt. “It is not the first time we are facing this. The drainage system here is either choked or non-existent. Our goods get damaged, and no one from the administration listens,” said Harpreet Singh, who runs a workshop in the area.

At Sherpur Chowk and Focal Point, traffic movement was severely affected as vehicles had to slow down or take alternate routes. Long jams were seen on several internal roads as well.

“We kept calling the helpline of the Municipal Corporation, but no one came for hours. Water is still standing outside our house,” said Sunil Kumar, a resident of Focal Point Phase 6.

Officials from the MC’s drainage wing said that teams were on the ground and pumping out water from major locations. “Our teams are working to clear water from affected areas. Some areas are more prone to waterlogging due to their geographical level, and we are planning long-term drainage improvements,” said an official, wishing not to be named.