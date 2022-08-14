Ludhiana resident opens fire after drunken brawl, booked
Police booked a resident of Ladian colony, Haibowal, for allegedly thrashing one of the villagers and his friend following a spat while consuming liquor on Friday late. The accused had also opened fire in the air twice before fleeing. Haibowal police lodged an FIR against the accused, Lovepreet Singh alias Billa.
The complainant, Vijay Kumar of Ladian Colony, a labourer said he was having drinks with his friends at an eatery he broke into a spat with accused Lovepreet Singh, who was also drinking with his acquaintances. He added that the accused, along with his friends, attacked him and fired two shots in the air before fleeing from the spot. The complainant informed the police following the incident.
Assistant sub-inspector Om Prakash, investigating officer, said a case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 336 (act endangering life of personal safety of others), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at Haibowal Police station.
Bittu criticises law-and-order situation
Meanwhile, a day after assault on his personal assistant (PA) Harjinder Singh Dhindsa, member of parliament from Ludhiana Ravneet Singh Bittu paid him a visit at the hospital and chided police and the Aam Aadmi Party government over the law-and-order situation across the state. Bittu said a group of 10 people assaulting his PA in broad daylight was proof of the law and order situation.
Commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma said a few passengers of a bus owned by Dhindsa were made to alight the bus for harassing women passengers. The accused, however, on Friday, chased the bus. The bus staff informed Dhindsa, who confronted them at the Ayali Chowk. The group, comprising at least 10 person attacked Dhindsa — who sustained injuries to his head and arms and was rushed to the hospital.
The accused managed to flee from the spot after the incident. The commissioner of police added that a case of attempt to murder has been lodged against unidentified accused and a hunt is on for their arrest.
Man booked for raping woman, threating to kill her son
Police booked a resident of Johlan village for allegedly raping a 38-year-old married woman after threatening to kidnap and murder her 10-year-old son.The victim, in her complaint, said the accused has raped her on multiple occasions over the past two years, but she did not inform her husband out of fear of the kidnaping and murder threats. Sadar Raikot police registered an FIR against the accused, a resident of Johlan village in Raikot after recording the victim’s statement.The victim said the accused resided near her in-laws’ house and used to visit them on a frequent basis and would often stalk her, adding that she, at first, tried not to pay any attention to his behaviour.
E;aborating, she said, “Around two years ago when my husband, who is a farmer, was in the field, the accused came to our house and threatened to kidnap my son after school and murder him if I did not gave into his advances. Later, he raped me and has threatened and raped me multiple times since.” Not being able to keep up with the constant sexual and mental harassment, the vitim narrated the ordeal to her brother and later lodged the complaint with the police. A case under sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at the Sadar Raikot police station.
Husband booked for abetment after 28-yr-old ends life
A resident of Sarinh village who was visiting his sister for Rakhi found her hanging from the ceiling fan at her husband’s house on Thursday. He alleged that his sister ended her life following harassment from her husband. The complainant said the deceased’s husband was an alcoholic and would often beat her. The deceased, 28, had married the accused five years ago, but, as per the complainant, the husband had soon turned abusive. He said his sister would share her ordeals with him, adding that he has intervened on a few occasions as well.
He was visiting her on Rakhi in Alamir, but upon reaching the house, found her lifeless body hanging from the ceiling fan. He immediately informed the police.Sub-inspector Manjeet Kaur, investigating officer, said a case under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the victim’s husband. A hunt is on for his arrest.
Mother saves kid from snake bite moment cobra raises hood. Watch viral video
In a scary video that is viral on the internet, a woman was seen saving her child from a cobra bite outside their residence. The incident is said to have happened in Mandya district of Karnataka and the CCTV footage that went viral showed the prudence of the mother. In the video, the cobra was seen passing through the entrance of the house and it went unnoticed.
CM Bommai is here to stay: BJP General Secretary Arun Singh
Amid the 'Bommai ouster' rumours in Karnataka, BJP General Secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh on Saturday stated that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai "is here to stay" and will lead the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Assembly election. Following this, the position of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, has been labelled as a "weak chief minister". This election will be fought under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai assures Arun Singh.
Three top leaders of MVA become inmates in Mumbai's Arthur jail
Nationalist Congress Party leaders Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik and Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who have been arrested in money laundering cases by the Enforcement Directorate, are now lodged in Arthur Road Jail in three different barracks. Malik, who was arrested in February in a money laundering case, is currently admitted to the Criti Care Hospital in Kurla for treatment. He is admitted to a private hospital for the last two months.
Bitta Karate’s wife among 4 Jammu and Kashmir employees sacked for terror links
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday terminated four employees from service, including the son of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and wife of former militant Bitta Karate - amid probe over terror links, officials said on Saturday. Dr Muheet Ahmad Bhat, and Majid Hussain Qadiri - both of them linked to the University of Kashmir - are the two others employees who have been sacked.
CRPF man injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Suspected militants targeted paramilitary CRPF with a grenade in Srinagar on Saturday, just a day ahead of Independence Day. A CRPF personnel was injured in the attack in the Old City, Eidgah. Srinagar police said that the CRPF personnel received minor injuries in the attack. Local reports said that the grenade was lobbed towards a CRPF bunker in Eidgah in which a sub-inspector of the CRPF was wounded.
