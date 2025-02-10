Ludhiana: Residents flag poor upkeep of parks

Despite spending heftily on the redevelopment of parks just a few months ago, many parks in the city remain in poor condition due to lack of maintenance. The Municipal Corporation (MC) has failed to ensure regular upkeep, leaving parks littered with garbage and covered with dry leaves. Ludhiana residents have demanded Municipal Corporation to take immediate action to restore cleanliness and greenery in the parks. (HT File)

A park located near Chandan Nagar, Deep Nagar and Kundan Puri is one such example. Heaps of dry leaves, plastic waste and scattered garbage can be seen all around, making the space unusable for morning walkers and local residents. The greenery has dried up, and broken benches add to the neglected state of the park.

Lalit Maurya, a resident of Chandan Nagar, expressed disappointment over the “poor” maintenance. “The government spent huge amounts on redevelopment, but the situation remains the same. Garbage is dumped everywhere. No one comes to clean it,” he said.

Another resident, Amit Sharma of Deep Nagar, said, “Parks should be a place for relaxation, but instead, they have become dumping grounds. Children can’t even play here due to the mess.”

Residents have urged the MC to take immediate action to restore cleanliness and greenery in the parks. They demand that regular cleaning and proper waste disposal be ensured so that public spaces serve their intended purpose.

MC superintending engineer Sanjay Kanwar said, “I will direct the officials concerned to inspect these parks. Minor damages and other maintenance work will be taken care of soon.”