Ludhiana: RMP booked for assaulting neighbours, on the run

The Dugri police have registered an FIR against a registered medical practitioner (RMP), Mohammad Talib, for allegedly thrashing a neighbouring couple following a dispute over litter accumulation outside his clinic. According to Ludhiana’s Dugri police, the conflict arose as customers visiting Santosh Kumar’s grocery shop often discard wrappers of wafers, tobacco and other items outside, leading to a mess in front of the accused’s clinic. (HT Photo)

According to the police, the accused runs a clinic at his residence while complainant Santosh Kumar, 37, a vegetable seller, operates a grocery store from his house in New Sham Nagar, near Singh Sabha Gurudwara, Dugri. The conflict arose as customers visiting the grocery shop often discard wrappers of wafers, tobacco and other items outside, leading to a mess in front of the clinic.

On Sunday, the issue led to an argument between Mohammad Talib and Santosh Kumar, which soon turned violent. Santosh Kumar alleged that the accused stormed into his shop, confronted him about the litter and assaulted him. When his wife intervened, she was also beaten up before the accused fled the scene, the complainant alleged.

ASI Baldev Singh, who is investigating the case, said that following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against Mohammad Talib under Sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), and 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused, he added.