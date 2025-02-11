Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: RMP booked for assaulting neighbours, on the run

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 11, 2025 05:34 AM IST

According to the police, the accused runs a clinic at his residence while complainant Santosh Kumar, 37, a vegetable seller, operates a grocery store from his house in New Sham Nagar, near Singh Sabha Gurudwara, Dugri, Ludhiana

The Dugri police have registered an FIR against a registered medical practitioner (RMP), Mohammad Talib, for allegedly thrashing a neighbouring couple following a dispute over litter accumulation outside his clinic.

According to Ludhiana’s Dugri police, the conflict arose as customers visiting Santosh Kumar’s grocery shop often discard wrappers of wafers, tobacco and other items outside, leading to a mess in front of the accused’s clinic. (HT Photo)
According to Ludhiana’s Dugri police, the conflict arose as customers visiting Santosh Kumar’s grocery shop often discard wrappers of wafers, tobacco and other items outside, leading to a mess in front of the accused’s clinic. (HT Photo)

According to the police, the accused runs a clinic at his residence while complainant Santosh Kumar, 37, a vegetable seller, operates a grocery store from his house in New Sham Nagar, near Singh Sabha Gurudwara, Dugri. The conflict arose as customers visiting the grocery shop often discard wrappers of wafers, tobacco and other items outside, leading to a mess in front of the clinic.

On Sunday, the issue led to an argument between Mohammad Talib and Santosh Kumar, which soon turned violent. Santosh Kumar alleged that the accused stormed into his shop, confronted him about the litter and assaulted him. When his wife intervened, she was also beaten up before the accused fled the scene, the complainant alleged.

ASI Baldev Singh, who is investigating the case, said that following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against Mohammad Talib under Sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), and 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused, he added.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On