Ludhiana: School peon held for molesting Class 12 girl

A school peon was arrested for allegedly molesting a 16-year-old student on the school premises after she went to a teacher’s room to look for a book. The girl’s mother, in her complaint to the police, also alleged that the accused had recorded a video of her daughter. The complainant further alleged that the family later learnt that the accused had recorded a video of the student. (HT File)

The accused, Prince Pal, was booked by the Tibba police under Section 75 (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the complaint, the girl needed a book for school and approached her class teacher, who asked her to collect it from the teacher’s room.

The mother alleged that while the student was looking for the book, the accused entered the room, grabbed her, pinned her against a wall and subjected her to inappropriate acts against her will.

The complainant further alleged that the family later learnt that the accused had recorded a video of the student.

Assistant sub-inspector Ravinder Kumar, the investigating officer, said the police arrested Prince Pal soon after receiving the complaint. He said investigators were also examining whether the accused had targeted other students.