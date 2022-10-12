Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana sees 50-fold spike in Swine Flu cases

Published on Oct 12, 2022

Ludhiana had reported one case in 2021, 14 cases and five deaths in 2020, 86 in 2019 , and six in 2018

ByMohit Khanna, Ludhiana

The district is seeing a 50-fold spike in Swine Flu cases this year with 50 cases being reported this year against a lone case in 2021.

Of the 50 cases reported in Ludhiana so far, 11 people have died and four patients are undergoing treatment. A 55-year-old resident from Tarsem Nagar also succumbed to the disease on Tuesday. He had been undergoing treatment at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital. This is the second consecutive death over the past two days.

The district had reported one case in 2021, 14 cases and five deaths in 2020, 86 in 2019 , and six in 2018. As many as 320 suspected swine flu cases are from other districts, while 203 patients belong to Ludhiana.

Earlier, in September deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik had also come down with the flu, which is caused die to the H1N1 virus. Noted advocate and BJP leader Sandeep Kapur had become the first Swine Flu victim in the state in June this year.

Taking note of rising virus cases, the state health department today issued directions to the local authorities to review the deaths being caused due to swine flu. Dr Rajesh Mahajan, professor at department of medicine, said Swine Flu cases are mostly reported post-monsoon.

Civil surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur has appealed the general public to use masks to protect themselves from virulent diseases such as Swine flu and Covid, wash hands , and avoid crowded areas.

The primary symptoms of the disease are high fever, cough, cold, sneezing, runny nose, pain in the throat, difficulty in breathing, and diarrhoea

No new Covid case

In a respite for city residents, no new Covid case was reported in Ludhiana on Tuesday. At present there are 13 active cases in the district.

