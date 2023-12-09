close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Six booked after yarn trader dies in scuffle

Ludhiana: Six booked after yarn trader dies in scuffle

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 09, 2023 08:34 AM IST

After the scuffle, 62-year-old Balwant Verma was rushed to a hospital, where the doctors declared him dead

The Basti Jodhewal police booked six persons after a yarn trader died during a scuffle after being allegedly assaulted by the accused.

Police said that according to doctors, the man suffered cardiac arrest after being thrashed. (iStock)
Police said that according to doctors, the man suffered cardiac arrest after being thrashed.

After the scuffle, 62-year-old Balwant Verma was rushed to a hospital, where the doctors declared him dead. Balwant was a yarn trader by profession.

A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been lodged against the accused, identified as Rohit Sehgal, Sajan, Ashok Vohra and Ravi Vohra. The police are yet to identify two of the accused.

The FIR has been lodged following a statement of Massa Ram Suri of New Nanda Colony, who is brother-in-law of the victim.

The complainant said that Balwant’s son had a relationship with a woman, and the latter’s kin opposed it after finding out. The complainant said the woman’s kin were threatening the victim’s son.

The complainant added that they had called the kin of the woman to their house to talk the matter. He alleged that the accused suddenly attacked them.

The accused pushed Balwant, who fell and lost consciousness. The accused fled from the house after threatening them. Balwant was rushed to Christian Medical College and Hospital.

Assistant sub-inspector Karanjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.

The ASI added that according to doctors, the man suffered cardiac arrest after being thrashed.

