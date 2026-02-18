Ludhiana: Speeding BMW gutted after hitting power transformer

Two occupants of a BMW car had a narrow escape after the vehicle caught flames after crashing into an electricity transformer near Pahwa Dharmshal in Upkar Nagar in the wee hours of Tuesday. The transformer fell on the bonnet of the car, resulting in a power supply disruption across several streets in the locality for hours. The car that caught fire after hitting an electricity pole in Upkar Nagar on Tuesday. (Manish/HT)

The incident occurred at around 4 am. After the car went out of control and rammed into the pole, the 200 MVA transformer collapsed and fire broke out shortly afterward, creating panic among residents in the area.

According to officials, the damage to the electricity infrastructure was around ₹8 lakh. The power outage affected Upkar Nagar street number 6, 7 and 8, leaving residents without electricity in the early morning hours.

Locals stated that they woke up after hearing the loud crash. The occupants managed to flee. On being informed, the fire brigade and police reached the spot. The firefighters doused the flames, but the car had been reduced to ashes then.

PSPCL teams rushed to the spot for the restoration work. SDO (City West) Jaskawarpreet Singh said the power supply was restored within three to four hours after the emergency repair work was carried out.

The division number 8 police said it initiated an investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the crash.