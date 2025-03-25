Ludhiana: Students find ICSE biology exam tricky, PSEB maths paper moderate

The Indian Certificate of School Education (ICSE) biology exam for Class 10 conducted on Monday, left students a bit puzzled, though some found it moderately difficult. According to Renu Anand, a biology teacher at Sacred Heart Convent School, paper’s part A, comprising assertion, reasoning and multiple choice questions, was more challenging than part B. “Diagram based questions were simple, and overall, the paper was of moderate difficulty,” she said. Students coming out of examination centre after appearing for their exam at Government Senior Secondary Smart School, PAU in Ludhiana on Monday. (Manish/HT)

Some students found certain questions demanding a deeper understanding of concepts. “Most of the questions were conceptual, making the paper slightly tricky,” said Harjot Saini. However, Gursimran Kaur felt it was easier compared to the physics and chemistry exams. Another student admitted that questions on sensory organs and genetics were confusing.

Meanwhile, Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 10 students sat for their mathematics exam, which was also rated as moderately challenging. Avninder Kaur, a mathematics teacher at Government Senior Secondary School, PAU, stated that the paper was as expected. “The MCQs were tricky, but students had already practised most of the questions,” she said. An examinee noted, “Two-three questions were exactly like the pre-boards, making the paper easier to handle.”