Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Sub-district hospital Samrala gets quality certification

Ludhiana: Sub-district hospital Samrala gets quality certification

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 09, 2023 11:26 PM IST

Civil surgeon Hitinder Kaur said, “Sub-district hospital Samrala has been successful in obtaining the quality certificate by securing 81% marks”

Recognising its high standard of quality and performance, the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MOHFW) has approved National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification for the Sub-District Hospital Samrala, Ludhiana. (HT Photo)
Recognising its high standard of quality and performance, the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MOHFW) has approved National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification for the Sub-District Hospital Samrala, Ludhiana. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Recognising its high standard of quality and performance, the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MOHFW) has approved National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification for the Sub-District Hospital Samrala, Ludhiana.

An inspection was conducted by a Central team in December 2022, wherein the hospital scored 81%. The team made an assessment of accident & emergency, OPD, and IPD, labour room, maternity ward, OT, radiology, PPU, pharmacy auxiliary, lab & general admin.

Civil surgeon Hitinder Kaur said, “Sub-Divisional Hospital Samrala has been successful in obtaining the quality certificate by securing 81% marks.”

The hospital’s senior medial officer Tarakjot Singh said, “I extend my congratulations to the team for this accomplishment. Our hospital is a 50-bed facility and we have a monthly average of 10,000 patients visiting the outpatient department.”

Meanwhile, deputy medical commissioner Ramandeep Kaur, said, “The hospital fulfilled all the required conditions, so it has obtained the certificate of NQAS.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out