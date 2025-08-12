Ludhiana: Teachers irked as website glitch stalls station selection process

The education department has temporarily halted the station selection process for teacher transfers after a wave of complaints from educators about a faulty online link. The decision comes amid growing frustration over technical glitches, delayed timelines, and the disruption caused by mid-session transfers. On August 7, the department issued a letter stating that the process for primary cadre teachers had been put on hold due to technical faults and would reopen on August 12. (HT Photo)

Teachers reported that many station options were missing from the portal, and in some cases, they were unable to access the link at all. The delay in completing the process, they said, has forced schools to introduce new teachers midway through the academic year, a move they believe hampers both teaching and learning.

“Every teacher has their own style of teaching, and students adapt to it in the first few months,” said Dharamjeet Singh Dhillon, district president of the Lecturer Cadre Union. “When a teacher is transferred mid-session, it becomes challenging for both the students and the teacher, and it affects syllabus coverage as well. Transfers should be completed by June at the latest to avoid such problems.”

Dhillon also added that with the portal frequently malfunctioning, the two-day window given by the department for submitting choices is far too short.

On August 7, the department issued a letter stating that the process for primary cadre teachers had been put on hold due to technical faults and would reopen on August 12. A similar notice for secondary teachers was issued on August 8, though no new date for reopening the portal was mentioned.

Adding to the frustration, Daljit Singh Samrala, district president of the Democratic Teachers’ Front, alleged that some principals were refusing to approve transfers due to teacher shortages in their schools. “Every teacher has the right to seek a transfer,” he said, adding that union members met the Director of Secondary Education on Friday to address the issue. “But the current process has caused multiple disruptions in the system.”

Repeated attempts to reach Gurinder Singh Sodhi, director of secondary education, for comment went unanswered. As the portal remains inactive and uncertainty looms, teachers say the delay is not just a technical problem but one that directly impacts the academic flow in state’s classrooms.