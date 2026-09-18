Ludhiana teachers, pensioners to protest outside Mundian’s house on Sunday

The Joint Action Committee of teachers and pensioners will gherao the Ludhiana residence of cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Mundian on Sunday, protesting what it called the Punjab government’s failure to resolve their long-pending demands. Joint Action Committee cites pending DA, pension, pay commission arrears and restoration of allowances among key demands. (HT)

Several government school teachers are expected to participate in the protest. Dharamjeet Singh Dhillon, district president of the Lecturer Cadre Union, said a large number of government school teachers would join the demonstration.

The protesters said 18% dearness allowance remained pending and alleged that the Old Pension Scheme had not been implemented despite assurances. They have also sought payment of Sixth Pay Commission arrears and implementation of the 2.59 multiplication factor for pensioners.

The unions have further demanded restoration of 37 allowances, including rural allowance, along with revival of the Assured Career Progression scheme. They have also sought regularisation of contractual employees and better wages for school sanitation workers, chowkidars and mid-day meal workers. The committee has demanded implementation of a minimum wage of ₹26,000.

Over 300 Ludhiana computer teachers to join Sangrur protest on Sept 20

Meanwhile, more than 300 computer teachers from Ludhiana are expected to join a separate state-level protest in Sangrur on September 20.

The demonstration will be held outside chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence.

The Computer Teachers Union Punjab has also announced an indefinite protest camp in Sangrur from September 20 until its demands are addressed.

Union state and district leader Amit Pawar said the decision followed the union’s state-level rally in Sangrur on Teachers’ Day.

The teachers are seeking implementation of the December 2, 2010, regularisation notification and recognition of their 2011 appointment letters.

The union said 6,640 computer teachers had been serving in government schools for 21 years but had not received the benefits associated with regularisation. They are also demanding pending DA under the Fifth Pay Commission and implementation of a death policy.