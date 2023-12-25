Police have arrested three persons for allegedly robbing five men of ₹13,000 in an auto rickshaw near Tajpur Chowk. Ludhiana: Three held for robbing five men of ₹ 13,000 in auto rickshaw

The incident occurred on Saturday when Rajnish Kumar of Giaspura along with his friends Sarwan, Vikash, Santosh and Shahbaz were travelling to Giaspura in an auto-rickshaw from Ludhiana railway station.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Kumar said that they had boarded a three-wheeler from the railway station. The driver stopped the vehicle at an isolated place near Tajpur chowk. Two of their aides came there and flashed sharp-edged weapons at them.

The accused robbed all five passengers of at least ₹13,000 before fleeing.

The Division number 7 police initiated investigation after receiving the complaint and nabbed three accused, identified as Manvir Singh of Bhola Colony, Sandeep Kumar of Sector 32 and Gurpreet Singh of Bhola Colony. The police have also seized a three- wheeler from their possession.

ASI Kuldeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under section 379B (2) and 34 of the IPC has been registered against the accused at Division number 7 police station.