Ludhiana: Three vehicle lifters held; 9 stolen bikes recovered

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Sep 30, 2023 05:02 AM IST

The Division number 6 police busted a gang of vehicle lifters with the arrest of three accused and recovered nine stolen motorcycles from their possession.

According to the police, the accused were active in areas, including Millerganj, Basti Jodhewal, Rose Garden and surrounding areas (iStock)

The accused have been identified as Karan Kumar, Uday Raj Chaudhary — residents of New Subhash Nagar of Basti Jodhewal, and Karan Sarda of Mahavir Home Colony of Khawajke village.

According to the police, the accused were active in areas, including Millerganj, Basti Jodhewal, Rose Garden and surrounding areas.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Industrial Area B) Sandeep Kumar Wadhera said that the team of Millerganj police post arrested one of the accused Karan Kumar and recovered a stolen motorcycle from his possession.

Following the information provided by the accused, the police arrested his two more aides, Uday and Karan Sarda. The police recovered eight more vehicles from their possession.

A case under Sections 379, 411 and 34 of the IPC has been registered against the accused at Division number 6 police station. The ACP added that more important information has been expected from the accused during questioning.

