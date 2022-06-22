Ludhiana: Tipper mows down man on Rahon Road, kin stages protest
A 55-year-old employee of a woollen mill was mowed down by a tipper truck on Rahon Road on Wednesday, following which the victim’s kin and residents of the area staged a protest against the government over poor quality of roads and illegal sand mining.
As per information, the victim, Ram Teerth (55), a resident of Siada village, was heading to work at Sadagar Woollen Mills on his scooter, when the tipper hit him from behind. The victim fell on the road and before he could regain control, the tipper ran him over, killing him on the spot.
The victim’s relatives said that after mowing him down, the driver alighted from the truck and removed the scooter which was stuck in the wheels and drove away from the spot.
After receiving the information, the relatives rushed to the spot, picked up the body, kept it outside the Meharban police station and started a protest.
They said that illegal sand mining is rampant in the area and tipper drivers have become so fearless that the accused drove away from the spot without any fear of being caught.
Ravinder Kumar, a protesting relative, said that the road is full of potholes due to the plying of illegal trucks and tippers. The authorities don’t check whether the sand being ferried in these tippers is within the permissible limit, he alleged. The dilapidated road also results in frequent traffic jams, he added.
The dharna was lifted after senior police officials reached the spot and assured the family that the accused driver will be arrested soon.
Sub-inspector Jagdeep Singh, SHO at Meharban police station, said that a case has been registered and raids are being conducted to nab the tipper driver.
-
Maha crisis: BJP's Bagga files plaint against CM Thackeray for ‘flouting’ Covid
The political situation remains tense in Maharashtra, especially after rebel Sena leader and state minister Eknath Shinde in fresh demands Wednesday, stated that the MVA front is “unnatural” and for the sake of the western state, Sena must exit the alliance that it shares with the Congress party and the NCP.
-
Have high regard for Murmu, but battle is between ideologies: Yashwant Sinha
Explaining his take on “opposing ideologies”, Yashwant Sinha, a former bureaucrat, said that one is “hellbent in throttling the Constitution” and believes the country's President should not have his/her own mind to function but “serve as a rubber stamp to do the government's bidding”.
-
4 Indians to play for Leicestershire in warm-up match ahead of England Test
Four players from the Indian camp will be playing for Leicestershire County Cricket Club during their warm-up match ahead of India's Test match against England. The warm-up game starts on Wednesday at the Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicestershire's home ground that has served as India's training base for the past week.
-
ATP finally gives in, off-court coaching to get a trial
It was by far the most dramatic sequence of events at this Australian Open, involving a bout of rage, then a sting and finally the sanction. During the second set of his semi-final against Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev sat on his chair and yelled animatedly to the chair umpire while repeatedly asking—among other sentences and name-calling—this question: “Can his father talk every point?”
-
Prez polls: Naveen Patnaik urges Odisha MLAs across parties to back Murmu
Soon after BJP national president JP Nadda announced Droupadi Murmu's name on Tuesday as the NDA's pick for the forthcoming presidential elections, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik congratulated his fellow citizen. Patnaik said he was “delighted” when Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed Murmu’s candidature with him.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics