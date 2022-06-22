Ludhiana: Tipper mows down man on Rahon Road, kin stages protest

A 55-year-old employee of a woollen mill was mowed down by a tipper truck on Rahon Road on Wednesday, following which the victim’s kin and residents of the area staged a protest against the government over poor quality of roads and illegal sand mining.

As per information, the victim, Ram Teerth (55), a resident of Siada village, was heading to work at Sadagar Woollen Mills on his scooter, when the tipper hit him from behind. The victim fell on the road and before he could regain control, the tipper ran him over, killing him on the spot.

The victim’s relatives said that after mowing him down, the driver alighted from the truck and removed the scooter which was stuck in the wheels and drove away from the spot.

After receiving the information, the relatives rushed to the spot, picked up the body, kept it outside the Meharban police station and started a protest.

They said that illegal sand mining is rampant in the area and tipper drivers have become so fearless that the accused drove away from the spot without any fear of being caught.

Ravinder Kumar, a protesting relative, said that the road is full of potholes due to the plying of illegal trucks and tippers. The authorities don’t check whether the sand being ferried in these tippers is within the permissible limit, he alleged. The dilapidated road also results in frequent traffic jams, he added.

The dharna was lifted after senior police officials reached the spot and assured the family that the accused driver will be arrested soon.

Sub-inspector Jagdeep Singh, SHO at Meharban police station, said that a case has been registered and raids are being conducted to nab the tipper driver.