Ludhiana: Tractor-trolley ferrying devotees overturns near Khanna, 2 hurt

An “overcrowded” tractor-trolley ferrying devotees overturned, injuring two individuals, near Khanna on Tuesday. Eyewitnesses reported that the accident took place on the national highway near Gagadmajra village. The tractor-trolley, carrying devotees from Doraha to Fatehgarh Sahib, was being driven at a high speed, eyewitnesses said. The witnesses suspected that an inexperienced driver was behind the wheel, leading to a loss of control and the vehicle overturning. An injured under treatment at the Khanna civil hospital. (HT photo)

A video recorded moments before the accident by a car driver traveling behind the trolley shows the vehicle being driven at a very high speed. The footage also highlighted unsafe driving practices, which ultimately caused the accident.

The injured devotees have been identified as Akashdeep Singh and Ranjit, both residents of Kapurthala. Akashdeep sustained critical injuries after being thrown onto the road, while Ranjit received minor injuries. Both were rushed to the Khanna civil hospital where doctors referred Akashdeep to another facility due to the severity of his condition.

Dr Akash from the civil hospital confirmed that Akashdeep’s condition remains critical and further treatment is underway. Eyewitnesses Satnam Singh and Gurjeet Singh, who were present at the scene, said, “The tractor-trolley was overcrowded and driven recklessly. It appeared that the one driving the vehicle was naive. This negligence has caused unnecessary pain and suffering to the devotees.”

The Khanna police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. According to the police, they will register an FIR after recording statements of the victims.