Ludhiana: Two labourers killed in boiler explosion at rubber factory

Two labourers were killed after a boiler exploded at a rubber factory in Jaspal Bangar area on Wednesday late night. The explosion’s impact was such that apart from factory’s walls, the windowpanes of nearby factories and houses were also damaged. Victim Jagdish Sharma’s son outside the rubber factory in Jaspal Bangar area; and (inset) victim Jagdish Sharma. (HT Photo)

On being informed, the Sahnewal police reached the spot and initiated investigation.

The victims have been identified as Jagdish Kumar Sharma, 45, and Kundan Kumar, 32. While Verma died on the spot, Kumar was rushed to a private hospital near Sherpur Chowk, where he succumbed to his injuries.

ASI Jasvir Singh, in-charge at Kanganwal Police post, said that the factory produces tyres and tubes. The incident occurred around 10.15 pm on Wednesday when Sharma and Kumar were working near the boiler. Suddenly, the boiler exploded. The rest of the workers of the factory rushed the duo to hospital and alerted the police.

Raj Kumar, son of the victim Jagdish Kumar Sharma, stated that he was at home when a woman employee of the factory informed him about the incident. He rushed to the factory. Raj Kumar alleged that the factory workers did not allow him to enter the premises. He tried to contact the factory owner too but to no avail. Later, one of the factory employees informed him that his father was rushed to a hospital. When he reached there, he found his father was already dead.

He also alleged that the factory owner does not follow any safety norms following which his father and another labourer died.

ASI Jasvir Singh said that the victims suffered burn injuries. The bodies have been sent to a civil hospital for a postmortem. The police lodged an FIR after recording the statements of the kin of the victim.