Ludhiana: ‘Up efforts to curb waste flow into Buddha Nullah’

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 08, 2025 05:50 AM IST

PEDA officials are directed to speed up the establishment of a bio-gas plant at the Tajpur Road Dairy Complex to ensure proper waste management

A Vidhan Sabha committee on Friday issued strict directions to departments concerned to enhance efforts for preventing the discharge of cow dung and untreated industrial waste into Buddha Nullah, officials said. The assembly committee on Buddha Nullah and Ghaggar River held a review meeting at the Jamalpur sewer treatment plant (STP) with Ludhiana East MLA Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal as the chairperson.

Buddha Nullah pollution has been a long-standing issue for the locals. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Buddha Nullah pollution has been a long-standing issue for the locals. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Prominent attendees included Rajya Sabha members Balbir Singh Seechewal, Atam Nagar MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu and mayor Inderjit Kaur.

The officials were instructed to intensify monitoring and enforcement measures to curb pollution of Buddha Nullah. Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) officials were directed to speed up the establishment of a bio-gas plant at the Tajpur Road Dairy Complex to ensure proper waste management.

Officials from the municipal corporation, PEDA, Greater Ludhiana Area development Authority (GLADA), Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board (PWSSB) and irrigation and soil conservation departments attended the meeting.

Emphasising the state government’s commitment to rejuvenating the Buddha Nullah, MLA Grewal said that under the leadership of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, all efforts were being made to restore the water body. He commended Seechewal for his work in cleaning up Buddha Nullah.

