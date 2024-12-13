Ludhiana: VB books patwari for taking 1,500 bribe

The state Vigilance Bureau (VB) have registered a corruption case against a revenue patwari for allegedly taking a bribe of ₹1,500, officials said. The complaint alleged that the patwari demanded ₹ 8,000 from him but the deal was settled at ₹ 5,000. (HT File)

They added that the accused, Vikas Soni, posted at Jagraon, was seeking more money for providing an intkaal (deed for change of land ownership) copy to the complainant.

An official spokesperson of the state VB said the case was registered based on a complaint filed by one Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Leelan village. He approached VB using the anti-corruption action line.

The spokesperson added that the complaint said his wife had sold land but its inkaal was not transferred in the name of buyers.

According to the complaint, the accused patwari demanded ₹8,000 to issue a copy and the deal was settled at ₹5,000. He alleged the accused had taken ₹1,500 and was demanding the remaining money.

The spokesperson said that during verification of the complaint, the allegations were found to be correct, and a case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB police station, Ludhiana range.

Efforts are being made to arrest the accused, the spokesperson added.