Ludhiana | Visitors hassled at automated driving test centre
With the visitors returning disappointed from the automated driving test centre due to the non-operational close circuit television cameras (CCTV) installed at the track, MLA (Ludhiana West) Gurpreet Gogi visited the track in Civil Lines area on Tuesday and pulled up the officials for the allegedly harassing the visitors.
As per the information, the cameras which track the movement of vehicles on the two-wheeler track developed a snag due to strong winds and rainfall, a few days back, and the authorities have failed to repair the same.
After the visitors complained regarding the same, the legislator reached the spot and directed the officials to take corrective steps as soon as possible. Gogi also spoke to Narinder Singh, secretary, Regional Transport Authority (RTA)\, regarding the same.
Singh said the two CCTV cameras had developed a snag due to rainfall and strong winds, and despite efforts being made, the cameras could not be repaired.
“These are high-tech cameras which track the movement of vehicles. So, we have brought it to the notice of the state department and new cameras will be installed soon,” Singh said.
-
Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson
The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
-
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics