Ludhiana | Visitors hassled at automated driving test centre

As per the information, the cameras at automated driving test centre which track the movement of vehicles on the two-wheeler track developed a snag due to strong winds and rainfall, a few days back, and the authorities have failed to repair the same; MLA (Ludhiana West) Gurpreet Gogi visited the track in Civil Lines area on Tuesday and pulled up the officials for the allegedly harassing the visitors
MLA (Ludhiana West) Gurpreet Gogi spoke to Narinder Singh, secretary, Regional Transport Authority (RTA)\, regarding the issue visitors faced at automated driving test centre. (HT FILE)
MLA (Ludhiana West) Gurpreet Gogi spoke to Narinder Singh, secretary, Regional Transport Authority (RTA)\, regarding the issue visitors faced at automated driving test centre.
Updated on Jun 21, 2022 11:20 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

With the visitors returning disappointed from the automated driving test centre due to the non-operational close circuit television cameras (CCTV) installed at the track, MLA (Ludhiana West) Gurpreet Gogi visited the track in Civil Lines area on Tuesday and pulled up the officials for the allegedly harassing the visitors.

As per the information, the cameras which track the movement of vehicles on the two-wheeler track developed a snag due to strong winds and rainfall, a few days back, and the authorities have failed to repair the same.

After the visitors complained regarding the same, the legislator reached the spot and directed the officials to take corrective steps as soon as possible. Gogi also spoke to Narinder Singh, secretary, Regional Transport Authority (RTA)\, regarding the same.

Singh said the two CCTV cameras had developed a snag due to rainfall and strong winds, and despite efforts being made, the cameras could not be repaired.

“These are high-tech cameras which track the movement of vehicles. So, we have brought it to the notice of the state department and new cameras will be installed soon,” Singh said.

